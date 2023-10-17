Best Buy early Black Friday sales live — 13 deals I’d buy now

It’s not too early to start shopping for Black Friday deals. The annual sales event may still be several weeks away but major retailers are already getting into the spirit of the holiday by offering some of the best deals of the year. And Best Buy is leading the charge right now.

The electronics specialist has always been one of my favorite places to shop for deals, and Best Buy is typically among the first retailers to offer discounts that are Black Friday good in the run-up to the day itself. Case in point, the stunning 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $900 off and this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on clearance at $1,649. That's a discount of $200. And these are just the start.

There’s a whole load of Best Buy deals available right now so I’m separating the top picks from the skippable offers down below. These 13 deals prove that you don’t need to wait until November to start ticking items off your shopping list, so here are my favorite picks. Plus, don’t forget to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide for more ways to save.

Top Best Buy’s deals right now — Editor Picks

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different ear tip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon's smallest smart display crams a lot of features into a tiny package. It's perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion; you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset is designed with both PC and console gaming in mind. It's ideal for the PS5 but also great if you play on a desktop. It features 360 Spatial Sound for crystal clear audio and has been designed to comfortably even after hours of use. It also packs a flexible flip-up boom microphone and can be connected to your gaming machine of choice wireless for up to 40 hours before needing a charge.

JBL Xtreme 2: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

Looking for an outdoor Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 2. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound, and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof and comes with an included carrying strap. This second-generation model has been surpassed by the Xtreme 3 but at this price point, it's worth grabbing.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge. It's the latest flagship wearable in the Galaxy Watch range and it's now on sale at Best Buy.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $699 @ Best Buy

Keyboard Included! This 2-in-1 device can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. It's great for working on the go, and can even run a few simple games. This deal comes with the essential type cover included, but if you want an S-Pen you'll need to buy that separately.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,849 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.