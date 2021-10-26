Apple Watch Series 5 is $290 off in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are right around the corner, meaning the biggest e-tailers are already preparing and putting some of the best smartwatches on sale for ridiculous prices. So if you're on the lookout for big wearable savings, look no further.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (Stainless Steel) on sale for $459 . This deal saves you a whopping $290 on a GPS/Cellular 44mm model, making it the biggest price drop we've seen since Prime Day. It's also one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Unfortunately, the offer only applies to the Gold Stainless Steel model and other color options appear unavailable altogether. So make sure to act fast while the deal is still active.

This deal saves you a whole $290. This particular model features built-in cellular and GPS, meaning you can receive calls, send texts independently from your phone. And thanks to the Always-On Retina display, your watch face will be visible at all times. View Deal

Even with the newly introduced Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 5 remains an optimal choice for those looking to get an Apple wearable at a cheaper price.

Having been released two years ago, the Series 5 is still a worthy competitor to the industry-leading smartwatches from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, FitBit Sense and more.

In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, we were impressed with the bright always-on Retina display, sleek aesthetic, useful built-in compass and the ECG app, which allows you to take an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram right from your wrist.

This particular 44mm Gold Stainless Steel model sports built-in cellular and GPS, meaning you can receive calls, send texts independently from your phone. Your wearable will arrive with an included Stone Sport Band, a charging cable and a power adapter.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

All-in-all, these types of savings on the Apple Watch are exceptionally rare, so act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to check out more options on Apple's other products, be sure to check out our Apple Black Friday deals page for more guidance.