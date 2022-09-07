Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders — how to get yours

Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders are now available. Announced during the September Apple Event, the new Apple Watch SE 2022 sports a new design and a lower price point. Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders start at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the GPS/cellular model. That's a $30 price cut from its predecessor. You can preorder today with wider in-store availability starting on Friday, September 16.

In terms of features, the Apple Watch SE 2022 houses Apple's S8 SiP dual-core CPU, which is the same one found in the new Apple Watch 8. The new CPU makes it 20% faster than the previous-gen Apple Watch SE, plus the new watch comes with Crash Detection and international roaming. Although we've yet to test it, we have no doubt it'll be a strong contender for inclusion in our best smartwatch list.

So we're rounding up the latest Apple Watch SE 2 news along with our predictions on the first types of Apple Watch deals we expect in the coming days.

Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 preorders: from $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Expect to see modest discounts that take from $10 to $30 off the new Apple Watch SE 2022.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders: up to $100 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Like Amazon, Best Buy will be among the first retailers with Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders. The retailer is also allowing you to trade-in your current/old watch as a credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch SE 2022. For instance, the previous-gen Apple Watch SE in good condition will get you a $90 credit. You can find your watch's value via the Best Buy trade-in site (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 preorders: up to $155 off w/ trade-in @ Apple (opens in new tab)

The Apple Store will offer shoppers the chance to trade-in their old Apple Watch for a new one. Currently, Apple is offering up to a $155 trade-in credit for an Apple Watch SE. Older models, such as the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 4, will get you a $115 and $75 credit, respectively.

Apple Watch SE price drop — which models will see price cuts?

The Apple Watch 3 is no longer for sale at the Apple website. However, retailers have frequently offered it for $149 throughout most of the summer. Refurbished Apple Watches will also drop in price now that the Apple Watch SE 2022 is here. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest news on Apple's new kit.