Amazon UK's Black Friday Sale sneak peek: The five best deals available right now

Amazon's Black Friday UK deals officially begin on Friday Nov. 22. The deals will continue through Black Friday, but their Black Friday preview that shoppers will get first access to.

We've scoured through the deals on offer and present to you our top five buys. These may change price when the main sale starts on Friday, but if you already have an itch to get some killer tech at a low price, these deals should suffice.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones - was £329.95 now £249.00

Our top choice for noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs will keep out unwanted sound while providing fantastic sound quality in a long-lasting and comfortable to wear frame. These excellent headphones can be yours at a 25% discount, and in a choice of black, rose gold or silver.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128 GB) with Harman-Kardon ONYX Mini Speaker - was £918 now £649

The Samsung Galaxy S10 , the middle child of the S10 range, is one of 2019’s top smartphones, featuring a large punch-hole display, a fast CPU and a triple rear camera array for excellent photography. This bundle, available in three different colours for the S10, also includes a Harman-Kardon Onyx Mini wireless Bluetooth speaker for portable but powerful audio, which also includes a built-in microphone for call audio or digital assistant controls.

Fitbit Versa smartwatch - was £199 now £129.99

Our favourite affordable smartwatch has become an even better deal thanks to this discount. The Fitbit Versa can provide a large amount of health and sleep tracking data, track your running routes by connecting to your smartphone, displaying it on a colorful 39mm face but still managing to last for four days on a single charge. You also have a choice of seven colours, as well as the option to customize your watch strap and face.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - was £299.95 now £199.00

Coming in either Core Grey, Skyline Crystal Blue or Skyline Desert Sand, the Beats Studio3 are a stylish and powerful pair of 'phones, with highlight features including a comfortable fit, mighty volume and bass plus a ten-minute ‘Fast Fuel’ charge function that provides three hours of listening time, and up to a maximum of 40 hours. They also feature active noise cancelling and easy connectivity with Apple phones, wearables and laptops.

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) - was £298.99 now £159.98

You can get the energy saving smart thermostat on its own if you wish ( for £149.99 ), but this offer allows you to combine the Hive Active Heating thermostat with one of three different colors of Amazon's compact smart speaker, which allows you to make the most of the Hive's advanced features and controls, as well as all the skills you can outfit Alexa with. All of these offers also come with a voucher for professional installation, so you can get it set up in your home quickly and safely.