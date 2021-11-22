Amazon Halo View Black Friday deal cuts new fitness tracker to just $49

Black Friday deals aren't just for clearing stock of older devices. In fact, some retailers are promoting discounts on upcoming products, giving you a chance to score something new for less when you pre-order.

Right now, Amazon has the Amazon Halo view on sale for $49. The fitness tracker costs $79 at full retail, so you'll save $30 when you opt to buy the Amazon-brand device ahead of its debut. Halo View is being released on December 8, so you won't even need to wait long to get it on your wrist. (That's why this is one of the most compelling Amazon Black Friday deals I've seen so far.)

Amazon Halo View: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon Amazon Halo View: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

Amazon's newest fitness tracker has an AMOLED color display for on-the-go workout feedback and deep integration with the Halo wellness service. Get it for $30 off when you pre-order in this Black Friday deal.

The Amazon Halo View hasn't been released yet, so I haven't had the chance to test its performance. That said, I'm a big fan of the display-less Amazon Halo, which came out last year and which I consider one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Halo View adds an AMOLED screen to Amazon's activity band. That way you can see your metrics mid-workout, as well as the time, the weather, your notifications and more. If you liked the idea of Halo before — the integrated wellness service designed for Amazon fitness trackers — but didn't want a wearable without a display, the Halo View is ideal for you.

The Amazon Halo View comes with a year’s Halo membership, which will include two new services — Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition. Halo Fitness is a rival to the Peloton app and Apple Fitness Plus, offering a variety of workout classes led by well-known coaches. Meanwhile, Halo Nutrition will use personalized, time-saving tools to help members build healthy habits. The platform even includes a meal planner.

It might feel like a gamble to purchase a device that's not out yet, but with the savings considered (and option to return, if you hate it) Amazon is offering an excellent deal.

Looking for something a little different to the Halo View? You'll find plenty more savings in our Black Friday smartwatch deals hub.