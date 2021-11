Amazon Cyber Monday deal bundles free $50 gift card with your Oculus Quest 2

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, such as this can't-miss deal for anyone on the hunt for the Oculus Quest 2.

Amazon is offering a free $50 Amazon gift card with the purchase of any Oculus Quest 2. That's one of the best deals we've seen this year. Even better — Best Buy offers the same deal).

Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon

Purchase an Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299/128GB or $399/256GB) and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card. (Use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card). In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight design and build, which is comfortable enough for extended wear. Its upgraded controllers are supremely comfortable and intuitive to use. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion. In one game we played, it felt as if we were truly yielding a lightsaber.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can connect it to your gaming PC. When we hooked it up to a PC and fired up Microsoft Flight Simulator, it was like playing an entirely new game.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today. Make sure to follow our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 coverage for updates on the headset's inventory. And be sure to check out our best VR games list, which include titles like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR. Actually, the latter game will get an update in 2022, adding The Mercenaries mode back in.