Amazon Black Friday deals now — big sales on Samsung, Apple, and more

Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived, with discounts on all manner of products, from TVs and laptops to headphones and home appliances.

While Amazon will really ramp up its deals on Thanksgiving Day, just ahead of actual Black Friday, it already has plenty of discounted products to grab right now. For example, you can get the new AirPods Pro 2 for just $199 (opens in new tab), a Roku streaming stick for $24 (opens in new tab), and PS5 games deals from $9 (opens in new tab).

Whatever you're after, you're sure to find a decent price for it. However, there are plenty of deals to get through, which is why Tom's Guide is here to sort the wheat and chafe so you know that you're going to get a deal that's actually decent.

So read on for our picks of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can buy right now.

Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance

Top 5 Amazon Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $50 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off! If you streaming stick is stuck on regular HD, it's time to upgrade on the cheap. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Ultra HD resolution along with Dolby Vision support for the best picture, and you get improved speed and Wi-Fi range. We also like the included voice remote for controlling your TV. It's our top pick in our list of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) you can buy.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's just a shame that only the Space Gray version is currently seeing the full discount.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to a new lowest ever price of $49; that's $50 off. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Released in October 2021, the Echo (4th Gen) could be one of the top selling products of the holiday season, so secure yours at this discounted price while you can.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $249. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Best Amazon Black Friday deals today

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's line of Fire TVs gives you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $79. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $249. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q70A 65-inch: was $1,399 now $897 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a solid deal on a 4K TV the Samsung Q70A Series QLED is a great place to start. This set is currently $947, which is 32% off the list price. You get a panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant are both built in.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense A7H may say that it's 75 inches wide, but trust us, you're actually looking at an 85-inch TV. The best part? It's only $1,199 after a $500 discount ahead of Black Friday. Plus it supports Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual: X and comes with Google Assistant built-in. You'll be able to Chromecast to this TV with no problem with its Google TV platform and it will even start to recommend shows and movies. It's almost impossible to do better at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,447 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,795 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $250 off in this deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80K 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,229 now $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia XR A80K is designed with PS5 gamers in mind. In addition to HDMI 2.1, you also get a 120Hz panel with input lag as low as 8.5ms. The TV also packs Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. It's now $601 off and at its lowest price ever. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG G2 OLED TV 55": was $2,099 now $1,663 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI- boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings the price down to an all time low, making it a great deal to grab.

Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $79. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite being a previous-gen machine, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple TV supports high-frame-rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. There's also an A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote that we like the most. It retains touch and gestures but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Alternatively, B&H Photo has the iPad 2022 on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

Amazon Black Friday laptop and tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $299 now $149 (opens in new tab)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 14-inch Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is 50% off right now at Amazon, offering up to 12 hours of battery life, a durable military grade design and fast Wi-Fi 6 in a sleek package. And if you have a Samsung phone, you can easily transfer files.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite Chromebook deals happening now. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, an 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As with most Chromebooks, this laptop runs on ChromeOS.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has sliced almost 30% off this Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. This powerful machine sports an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with a 14-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This gaming laptop certainty isn't cheap but it's extremely powerful.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite being a previous-gen machine, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Alternatively, B&H Photo has the iPad 2022 on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $551 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $769 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This is the first major price cut we've seen on Apple's new tablet.

Amazon Black Friday headphone and audio deals

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to a new lowest ever price of $49; that's $50 off. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Released in October 2021, the Echo (4th Gen) could be one of the top selling products of the holiday season, so secure yours at this discounted price while you can.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $89. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's top-end earbuds are currently $50 off in this early Black Friday deal. In our Pixel Buds Pro review (opens in new tab), we were big fans of its active noise cancellation, excellent audio properties, and easy-to-use controls. This deal is available for all four colors: black, coral, fog, and lemongrass.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the earbuds-version of the above headsets, look no further for this deal, which takes $100 off their price. These are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, with exceptional sound, noise cancellation, battery life, and customizable features.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC: X was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. They rank as one of the best cheap noise-canceling cans we've seen, and have a bass-forward sound, effective ANC, superior comfort, and battery life runs to 50 hours. You can also find a similar JBL Live 660NC $99 deal @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation that the brand is know for, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $80 saving brings the headphones back down to an all-time low price and they deserve to snapped up before the offer ends. A similar deal can be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They're no longer Sony's flagships, but in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab) we found they offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). This is their lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. They've been as low as $429 in the past, which makes this their second-lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: was $45 now $36 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sleek Tribit XSound Go speaker has been slashed to $36, down from $45, in this early Black Friday deal. The pill-shaped device offers killer audio and extreme waterproofing and a battery life that can stretch for a whole 24 hours. It's the perfect Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack holiday parities and family gatherings.

Amazon Black Friday home deals

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras (opens in new tab). It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest tech in your video doorbell, look no further than the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It features advanced motion detection, an FHD camera, and built-in Alexa greetings. While hardwiring to your existing doorbell will be required, this is a great value. Note that this is the original model; a newer Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available, though it costs $259.

(opens in new tab) Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $181 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab) we've tested is on sale at Amazon. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don't let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There's also a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four, or eight hours). It's a great price for a top performer.

(opens in new tab) Eero Pro 6E: was $699 now $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's eero Pro 6E mesh router system packs in Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and it also has Zigbee built-in to control all your smart home gadgets. In our eero Pro 6E review (opens in new tab) we praised how easy this mesh system was to set up and its impressive speeds at close distances.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab this Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) deal that is now slashed to just $169. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos, and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.

(opens in new tab) Neato D8: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With its (rated) 100-minute runtime, the Neato D8 can cover 750 sq. ft. on a single charge. It uses Neato's LaserSmart SLAM technology with LIDAR to map and navigate through your home. Via the app, you can also customize no-go zones and areas you want cleaned more frequently.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of our top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

(opens in new tab) CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200F to 450F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Mini is on sale for every major holiday. It's a great, compact machine that holds a spot in our list of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab). However, it's only been this cheap a few times in the past. This is a great and very safe buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap.

Amazon Black Friday phone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's new Pixel comes with a very good dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $880 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) is our pick for the best Android phone you can buy right now. That's because its builds on the solid groundwork of its predecessor. It sports a refreshed design, an improved display, a better chipset and an improved camera. The battery life could be better, and the drop in RAM is disappointing, but overall this is a smartphone worthy of its Ultra moniker.

Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the lowest price ever for this watch. Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Apple Watch Ultra has a saving of $60 right now on Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). It’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's first smartwatch is on sale for the first time. In our Google Pixel Watch review (opens in new tab), we said its good looks, smart software, and its Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-generation device. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE/45mm): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get Samsung's newest smartwatch for $70 off its regular price. In our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review (opens in new tab), we loved its design, its new skin-temperature sensor, and improved battery life. We called it a solid choice for anyone who wants a full-featured Android smartwatch with good battery life (we got over three days with regular/daily use) and some outdoor sports-friendly perks.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) overall is now on sale at its lowest price ever. The Charge 5 has a color touchscreen and is loaded with great features including built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $299 now $149 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this early Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colorways of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium (opens in new tab) for free.