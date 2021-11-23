AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

Yesterday we saw a Black Friday AirPods Pro deal that was slightly limited, but today we've got the better Black Friday deal. Apple's fantastic Apple AirPods Pro are finally down to their lowest price ever on Amazon.

Today (Nov. 23), Apple AirPods Pro are $159 at Amazon, which is a price we don't expect to see last long. Because while we love AirPods Pro for their audio and active noise canceling performance, they've always been a bit too high priced. So, that's over (while supplies last, that is).

This $90-off deal is a 36% discount, and matching the sale at Walmart (which was just for Walmart Plus members before it opened up to all). So, for anyone who's wanted AirPods Pro, but was put off by their costly price? You're on the clock. Good luck.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale for all (no membership required this time). We love Apple's premium earbuds because they're perfect for everyday use in a variety of ways. Whether I'm listening to my favorite music or podcasts, or canceling out cross-chatter, AirPods Pro are excellent. If this deal runs out Walmart is matching this price

Shipping estimates look great, as Amazon is quoting next-day delivery for Prime members.

In our AirPods Pro review, we raved about the pods' excellent active noise cancellation in Transparency Mode, as well as the snug and comfortable feel. This is the slightly newer model, which has a MagSafe charging case.

Currently, Apple AirPods Pro are one of our top picks for the best wireless earbuds. Not only do they offer great audio quality and the aforementioned active noise cancelation, but the ease of pairing with Apple devices is not to be overlooked. If you need the AirPods Pro to last all day long, make sure their carrying case is fully charged. The case adds up to 24 hours of battery life to the buds' typical 5 hours of endurance.

This is the best AirPods Pro deal we've found so far, and one of the top Black Friday Apple deals we've seen yet. So act fast before this Amazon Black Friday deal ends, and you're left wondering if it will come back by the time shipping deadlines get tighter.

