Act fast! You can save $650 on the Hydrow in the Black Friday sale

Black Friday is here, and plenty of brands have dropped the prices on their best-selling home gym equipment. If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to invest in a rowing machine, you can save $500 on the Hydrow right now , which is down to $1,795 from $2,295.

The Hydrow is one of the best rowing machines on the market right now. It has a 22-inch HD touchscreen where you can tune into live and on-demand classes, Hydrow’s electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. And a number of features to make it feel like you’re rowing on the water. Not for you? We’ve also hand-picked the best Black Friday treadmill deals and the best Black Friday exercise bike deals.

The Hydrow has dropped in the Black Friday sale. You can currently get $500 off the rower, which also comes with free standard delivery which usually costs $150, so there’s a total saving of $650. The rowing machine also comes with a year’s warranty. There are a number of other deals on the Hydrow packages, which include exercise mats and heart rate monitors.

The Hydrow rower is the Peloton of rowing machines. The live and on-demand classes are second to none and help you reach your fitness goals from the comfort of your living room. The front-facing speakers keep you engaged and entertained as you row, but there is also the option to connect headphones via Bluetooth to the rower.

The rower looks beautiful, so wouldn’t be out of place in most homes. It also comes with an upright storage kit, that allows you to fold the rower vertically when you’re not using it to save space. Hydrow says they’ve designed an “industrial-grade webbed strap” to make each stroke smooth and, more importantly if you’ve got young kids in the house, virtually silent when you’re rowing.

You will need a $38 monthly membership to use the classes on the machine. This membership gives you access to the library of over 3,000 workouts. One membership also comes with unlimited profiles, which is handy if you have a number of budding rowers in the household. This is a killer deal, and if you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to buy, now is definitely the time.