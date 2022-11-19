29 Best Buy Black Friday deals this weekend — $579 75-inch TV, $69 Keurig and more

It's still a few days before the actual event, but there are still plenty of Best Buy Black Friday deals if you want to get your holiday shopping done early. But with so many deals, which are the best — and which are worth your time?

We've done the work for you, bringing you the best of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals. For example, you can get the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for just $579 (opens in new tab). And Sony's awesome WH-1000XM4 headphones have crashed to $228.

If you're a My Best Buy member (opens in new tab), you'll also get special access to select deals. For instance, members can save $200 on select KitchenAid appliances or get the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $569. That's the most affordable OLED TV we've ever seen. Heads up — you must be logged into your My Best Buy account to see these member only deals (opens in new tab).

Best Buy Black Friday deals — top sales now

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Roku Streaming Stick is one of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) on the market and Best Buy just knocked it down to its lowest price ever. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. And this is a nearly unbeatable price for a 4K streaming stick. Plus, this model also includes HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) and good sound quality for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is very rare at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for AirPods on the cheap, Best Buy has you covered with $30 off Apple's earbuds. You get solid sound quality, easy setup, intuitive controls and the H1 chip for faster wireless connections to your devices. Add in 'Hey, Siri' support and you have a winner.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell is $70 off right now at Best Buy, and we like this model because it offers sharp 1080p video quality and extra customization for motion alerts. There's also useful community features built in. Other highlights include dual-band Wi-Fi support, color night vision and Alexa Greetings for answering the door when you're busy.

(opens in new tab) Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker will turn your home into a coffee house. It can brew your favorite coffee grounds or Keurig coffee pods. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe, 60-ounce water reservoir, paper filter kit, and removable brew basket. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can save $80 right now on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which are top-notch wireless earbuds that offer noise-cancelation. And unlike most wireless earbuds that stink during voice calls, this one uses bone conduction tech to make sure you come through loud and clear. Add in a strong 8 hours of battery life (30 hours with the case) and you have a winner.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL offers a large 5.5qt capacity, which makes it the ideal pick for larger families that need to cook several pounds of food at once. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time the Galaxy Watch 4 is $110 off on Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen for this 44mm smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 offers workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG readings and more in a sleek design. And it supports Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Yes, Apple made an even thinner and lighter MacBook Air with the new M2 model. Oh, and it doesn't sacrifice on power with that new chipset. You'll also get a bigger and brighter screen and sharper webcam. All for $150 off!

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This previous-gen model (44mm) is at its lowest price now.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6 + RF 24-105mm lens: $2,799 $2,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our EOS R6 review (opens in new tab) gave this camera 4.5 stars, and for good reason. It's a superb piece of kit, designed to meet the needs of serious enthusiasts and professionals. Don't be put off by its modest 20MP sensor resolution. Fewer total pixels means each is bigger and more light sensitive, making the R6 a low light monster. If you'd like to save a little more money, consider buying the EOS R6 without its kit lens (opens in new tab). You could then buy the RF 50mm prime lens, on sale for $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which produces great images but sacrifices the flexibility of a zoom.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $359 now $259 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 2TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $180 off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $569 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab) on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This foldable system can be used as a laptop, a tablet, or in tent mode. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display, an AMD 4.3-GHz Ryzen 5625U processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Ports include two USB-A and two USB-C, HDMI, and a headphone jack. This deal saves you nearly 40% off its original price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now $100 cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut.

(opens in new tab) TCL - 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $499 now $429 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) The TCL 5-Series Roku 55-inch TV is now $70 off at Best Buy. It’s a great option for a budget 4K TV, with enhanced brightness, striking contrast and wider color volume. It features an LED display, full array local dimming and Dolby Vision.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1 device featuring a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 touch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Even better, this deal includes the Black Keyboard. In our Surface Pro 8 review (opens in new tab), we said its exceptional display quality makes watching videos a delight, whereas its powerful CPU ensures you won't experience slowdown when browsing the web, video chatting, or performing other everyday tasks.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab), we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.

(opens in new tab) Gaming laptop sale: up to $1,050 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $600 off select gaming rigs from Asus, Dell, HP, Acer, Gigabyte, and more. After discount, deals start from $999. The sale includes many RTX 30-series laptops.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy are currently offering $400 off the M1 MacBook Pro 14". It comes with 8GB more memory and double the storage of the M2 MacBook Pro deal we've covered above. While its M1 Pro chip is older than the current M2 chip, it's still no slouch, and even has an extra 13.7 billion transistors and double the memory bandwidth of the newer basic M2 chip. This is still a serious performance machine.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 by $300 across the board. While it's no longer the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 2021 is still one of the best tablets (opens in new tab) on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.

(opens in new tab) Apple 10.2-Inch iPad 64GB: was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best buy is taking $60 off of the Apple 10.2-inch Ipad (9th Generation) in colors space gray and silver. The Ipad offers 64GB of available storage, 3GB of RAM and also has a retina display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1620.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Smart Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Currently, Best Buy is selling the Google Nest thermostat for only $89. That’s $40 off of its standard price. It can be controlled remotely, monitor your heating and cooling system and is compatible with the Google Home app. We’ve even listed it as one of the best smart thermostats of 2022 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Roku - Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best buy is selling the Roku Streambar for $50 off, bringing it down to $79. It’s a 2-1 entertainment system with built-in 4K Roku streaming and enhanced sound with Dolby Audio. Four strategically placed speakers deliver premium sound with boosted volume and auto speech clarity.