FAQs

Does Trek offer free shipping? Trek Bikes offers free shipping on all orders over $49. All orders shipped to a retailer for pickup also qualify for free standard shipping. Otherwise, orders under $49 will incur an $8.99 shipping fee. All deliveries are generally made in three to five business days. Expedited shipping is available for $19.99 or overnight for $34.99.

Is there a Trek Bikes near me? Trek Bike stores are located in select states. You can browse, shop, and pick up items from these stores, and find your nearest branch via the Trek Bikes website. Bikes can also be purchased online and shipping to your home or a local partner.

What is the Trek Bikes return policy? Gear and bikes purchased at Trek can be returned within the first 30 days of purchase. Items will be taken without any additional charges or hassle. In-store purchases are subject to individual retailer restrictions. In all instances, the returned items require proof of purchase.

What is BCycle? BCycle is a bike share program started by Trek Bikes. The program is available in select states only including California, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and more. You can learn more about BCycle via their website.

How do I contact Trek Bikes customer service? Trek Bikes is available via phone, chat, or through social networks. To reach Trek headquarters, you can call (800)-585-8735 Mondays through Fridays from 10am to 6pm. Online chat is available Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 7pm. Trek also encourages DMs through Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Trek Bikes Hints and Tips

In addition to Trek Bikes coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money on your next Trek purchase.

Shop Trek Bikes sales & clearance: Trek Bike sales can be found throughout the year, especially during seasonal events such as Christmas & Black Friday. You can save up to 50% off select products.

Trek Bike sales can be found throughout the year, especially during seasonal events such as Christmas & Black Friday. You can save up to 50% off select products. Browse factory overstock: Trek offers huge discounts on excess inventory. Factory overstock products range from tires, water bottles cages, grip sets, and more.

Trek offers huge discounts on excess inventory. Factory overstock products range from tires, water bottles cages, grip sets, and more. Sign up for the Trek Bike newsletter: Trek Bikes will e-mail you promotions and sales when you sign up for their newsletter. To sign up, just browse to the bottom of their homepage and enter your e-mail.

How to use Trek Bikes promo codes

Trek Bikes coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout stage. Here you'll see a field labeled "Enter Promo Code." Click the field and manually enter your Trek Bikes coupon. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated.

What is the best Trek Bike?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are plenty of Trek bikes available for purchase. Although we haven't road tested all of them, a few or our favorites include:

Trek FX+ 2: This bike is a great, simple electric bike in Trek's catalog. In our Trek FX+ 2 review, we said the FX+ 2 feels like riding a traditional bicycle until you really turn on the pedal assist, and even then it still largely kept that feel. At around 40 pounds, it's also closer in weight to a traditional bicycle. The bike debuted in May 2022 at a starting price of $2,200, which is significantly more expensive than our best budget electric bike. Additionally, it lacks an LCD display, removable battery, and throttle.

Trek Verve+ 2: The Trek Verve+ 2 is a light and well-balanced electric bike with a responsive Bosch mid-drive motor. It offers smooth electric pedal assist performance and predictable handling. Its relatively light weight (52 pounds) also makes it more maneuverable, so riders will feel like they're in control of the bike. We also like that you can use it in it in full manual mode or with electric support. However, its $2,800 price tag makes it far from cheap. Check out our Trek Verve+ 2 review for our full thoughts on the bike.

Trek Allant+ eBike: The Allant+ is an ebike that uses pedal-assist technology to give you an extra boost while riding. The motor and battery, made by Bosch, have been improved to give the bike a nearly 100-mile range, and it pairs with a smartphone app that shows you how fast you're going and offers turn-by-turn directions. While we didn't this bike a full review, we did go hands on with the Allant+ eBike and found it seriously fun, and equally expensive at $3,599.