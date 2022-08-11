FAQs

What are Sephora promo codes? Sephora promo codes are hidden vouchers that can save you money on Sephora products. There are plenty of ways to save at Sephora, whether it's a coupon for free shipping or money off your favorite liner. You just have to know where to find them. Once you have a Sephora coupon code, you can enter the code at checkout to apply the discount to your purchase.

Where can I find Sephora promo codes that work? Sephora promo codes are easy to find — if you know where to look, that is. A good place to start is the Sephora beauty offers (opens in new tab) hub. Sephora lists several excellent ways to save here, including $$$ off coupons and options for free shipping. You can also get coupons for free trial products, from skincare to fragrance samples.

What is Sephora Beauty Insider? Beauty Insider is Sephora's membership program. If you shop at Sephora regularly, you can rack up reward points and plenty of other great benefits. There are three tiers of membership: Insider, VIB, and Rouge. It's free to join the program as an Insider, and you'll upgrade to the higher membership tiers, VIB and Rouge, once you've spent $350 and $1000 respectively.

What are the best Sephora Beauty Insider member perks? Sephora Beatuty Insider members enjoy access to a wide variety of perks. Some of the best are as follows:

Earn points that can later be exchanged for discounts, samples, or beauty services

Exclusive discounts during seasonal savings events

Free shipping on qualifying purchases

Access to exclusive trips, meet & greets, and trips

A free gift on your birthday

Sephora hints and tips

In addition to Sephora coupon codes, there are lots of other ways to save money at Sephora.

Beauty Offers: Sephora's Beauty Offers (opens in new tab) page shows some of the best ways to save. You can get discounts on top products, bonus reward points, free samples, and more.

Sephora's Beauty Offers page shows some of the best ways to save. You can get discounts on top products, bonus reward points, free samples, and more. Discounts: Remember to check out Sephora's sale (opens in new tab) items to see if you could grab a great bargain. New products are added daily, and there are discounts across a wide variety of Sephora's products.

Remember to check out Sephora's sale items to see if you could grab a great bargain. New products are added daily, and there are discounts across a wide variety of Sephora's products. Beauty Insider discounts: Signing up for Sephora Beauty Insider (opens in new tab) gets you plenty of great perks, such as exclusive discounts during seasonal savings events.

Signing up for Sephora Beauty Insider gets you plenty of great perks, such as exclusive discounts during seasonal savings events. Sephora freebies: When you make a purchase, make sure to check out the Beauty Offers (opens in new tab) page to see if you qualify to get any free gifts. Sephora often gives out freebies to shoppers who spend over a certain amount (e.g. over $25, $35, etc.)

How to use Sephora promo codes

There are various types of Sephora coupon codes. Some are applied automatically, while others must be manually entered during checkout.

If you have a manual Sephora promo code, you'll need to add the coupon on the checkout page. Beneath the "Estimated total" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Promo or Reward Code." Add your Sephora promo code into the box, then click apply. The discount will then be subtracted from your total, and you can proceed to checkout.