The Affordable Connectivity Program (opens in new tab) (ACP) is a program by the federal government designed to make internet connection affordable to all households. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. To qualify, a household's income must fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or a family member must be part of another federal program like Pell Grants, Medicaid, or Supplemental Security Income. You can sign up and learn more via AT&T's website (opens in new tab).