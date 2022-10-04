AT&T Internet promo codes for October 2022
What are AT&T Internet promo codes?
AT&T Internet promo codes can be used to lower the price of your internet plan. They can be applied during the checkout process and your discount will be shown immediately after applying it to your order.
How do I find out if AT&T Internet is offered in my area?
AT&T Internet is only offered in select markets. You can find out what plans are available in your area by checking your address via the AT&T Internet homepage (opens in new tab). Or you can view which states offer AT&T Internet via AT&T's homepage (opens in new tab).
What is AT&T Fiber?
AT&T Fiber powers AT&T's fastest internet plans. Unlike traditional copper internet infrastructure, fiber optic cables can send higher volumes of information over longer distances than copper cables. As a result, customers on a fiber network have higher speeds available to them. AT&T Fiber offers 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers.
Is AT&T Fiber available in my area?
Currently, AT&T Fiber is only available in 21 states. You can find out what plans are available in your area by checking your address via the AT&T Internet homepage (opens in new tab). However, AT&T Fiber and hyper-gig speeds are constantly coming to new metro areas. You can sign up to find out when AT&T Fiber is coming to your area via the AT&T Fiber homepage (opens in new tab).
Is it possible to get discounted AT&T Internet?
The Affordable Connectivity Program (opens in new tab) (ACP) is a program by the federal government designed to make internet connection affordable to all households. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. To qualify, a household's income must fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or a family member must be part of another federal program like Pell Grants, Medicaid, or Supplemental Security Income. You can sign up and learn more via AT&T's website (opens in new tab).
Can I get free AT&T Internet?
If you're eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), then you're also eligible to receive free internet via Access from AT&T. Access provides low-cost internet service for eligible households. Anyone who qualifies for the ACP is automatically approved for Access from AT&T, and free internet service. You can learn more about Access from AT&T via the AT&T website (opens in new tab).
How to use AT&T Internet promo codes
AT&T Internet promo codes must be entered during the checkout process. Add a plan to your cart and begin the checkout process. You'll then see a section titled "Savings & promotions." Under the "Got a promo code?" section you can manually enter your code and click apply to activate your savings.
