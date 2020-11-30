The best VPN Cyber Monday deals 2020

VPN Cyber Monday deals – they're as predictable as turkey on Thanksgiving or the PS5 selling out almost immediately. Thankfully, though, there's no issue of stock running dry here, and all you need to do is make sure you make the most of them before the prices are hiked once more.

On that note, many of the best VPN providers will be planning on upping prices until at least the holiday sales period, so if you're looking to stay secure online over winter or want to see what Christmas goodies Netflix broadcasts in other countries, one of these great VPN deals should be on your wish list.

Below, we'll briefly run down why you might want a VPN, and the best ways to save money in the process.

The best Cyber Monday VPN deals at a glance

CHEAPEST DEAL 1. PureVPN – $1.19/mo (89% off with code TECH10)

This VPN Cyber Monday deal is an absolute stormer, and charges just $71.10 for five years of cover. That's cheaper than a single year of ExpressVPN – but it's not quite as brilliant. But, if you don't mind signing up for five years to a mid-range provider, this PureVPN deal is the absolute cheapest on the market right now – and remember to add the code TECH10 for an extra 10% saving.View Deal

2. NordVPN – Cyber Monday deal offers three months FREE

It's quite possible that you've heard of NordVPN, but its new Cyber Monday deal is worth shouting about. If you sign up to a two-year plan, you'll also bag three months absolutely free. There's no discount code to enter – it's all super simple, and saves you money. Easy.View Deal

3. Surfshark – three months FREE on a two-year deal

Surfshark is already one of the best-value providers on the market, but this Cyber Monday VPN deal is offering even more savings. On a two-year plan, the provider is throwing in three months free, which works out for you as a monthly price of just $2.21. That's great value from one of the best services available.View Deal

4. Hotspot Shield – save 80% and pay just $2.49 a month

Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN we've ever tested, and this Cyber Monday VPN deal is offering some serious savings on the premium provider. For just $2.49 a month on a 3-year plan (similar to bargain rival Surfshark's normal pricing), this is the cheapest Hotspot Shield has ever been, so it's a genuine money-saver.View Deal

5. Speedify | 3 years | $1.50/month | 85% off

Speedify is one of the fastest VPNs around at the moment, and uses innovative channel bonding tech to combine any and all your internet sources to speed your surfing up. It's now incredibly cheap at just £1.50/mo for 3 years, and shorter plans are discounted too.View Deal

6. IPVanish – just $2.91/mo + 250GB FREE cloud storage

One of our favorite providers is US-based IPVanish, but it's not usually that cheap. However, this sale has turned that on its head. For Cyber Monday you'll be able to bag a year-long plan for just $2.91 a month, which works out at $34.99 a year all-in.View Deal

7. CyberGhost – tons of servers and incredibly cheap

CyberGhost has recently dropped its price to just $2.25 a month on its longest three-year plan – and that price includes a gift of three months free. The site claims it's a Cyber Monday VPN deal, but we're not sure quite how genuine the timer is. Either way, it's a proper bargain.View Deal

8. StrongVPN – smaller provider is offering an great discount

StrongVPN's offer combines a great saving with free SugarSync cloud storage – oddly enough, just like IPVanish does... While it's not as well-known as some other providers, for just $2.91 a month, this Cyber Monday VPN deal from StrongVPN is tempting.View Deal

9. ExpressVPN – the best VPN on the market today

Simply put, ExpressVPN covers all the bases and is easy to use as well. With class-leading security features, excellent streaming power and full torrent support, it's the only VPN you need. However, although Tom's Guide readers can claim three months free with any 12-month plan, this isn't a Cyber Monday VPN deal as such – ExpressVPN is here purely on merit.

View Deal

VPN Cyber Monday deals: why you need a VPN

At its core, a VPN is software that increases your privacy online. By sending your internet traffic through its own encrypted servers instead of those owned by your internet provider, it ensures no one else can see what you're doing online. That means you'll avoid ad trackers, be able to torrent safely, and access sensitive documents without fear of being watched.

However, they can do more than that. You can connect to tons of VPN servers in many different countries, and that has the effect of virtually relocating you. So, if there's a show that's available on UK Netflix but not US Netflix, you can connect to a UK server and watch it.

While it doesn't often offer the best deals, the best provider around is ExpressVPN – it tops many of our guides, and is quite simply the best VPN service on the market.

However, we've found plenty more VPN Cyber Monday deals, which could help you secure your online life for a fraction of the regular asking price. Take your pick from the deals above, or scroll further to learn more about them in detail.

Our favorite VPN Cyber Monday deals

(Image credit: PureVPN)

You want the cheapest VPN Cyber Monday deal money can buy? Here you go!

Anyone signing up to PureVPN's five-year plan at the moment will be able to bag an incredible price of $1.32 a month. That's pretty much rock bottom. However, you can get that even rockier and bottom-ier – if you use the exclusive code TECH10 at checkout, you'll knock that price down to a frankly ridiculous $1.19 a month. All-in, that's just $71.10, which is less than many other VPNs charge for a single year.

While PureVPN can't quite match the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN, it's still an effective service that can unblock a number of popular streaming sites and keep you anonymous online – and if that's all you need a VPN for, then this is your best bet.

Simply put, the cheapest VPN right now)

If you want to bag a VPN but don't want to pay too much, this could be the ideal choice for you. For just $1.19 a month with the code TECH10 you'll get a massive five years of cover, which is both longer and cheaper than any of the competition.View Deal

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Unlike Nord's previous deal, there's no luck involved here, and you know exactly what you'll be getting.

If you sign up for a two-year plan, you'll get three months absolutely free, without having to enter any discount codes.

Those three free months are added on top of the base saving of 68% – pretty good itself – so if you're looking to grab a plan with one of our our highest-rated VPNs for cheap, this could be the best way to do it

Just like almost every other provider, to get the best price you do have to pay up front. But, if you sign up and you're not happy with the service, you can claim back for a full refund within 30 days.

Deal ends: December 1, 2020

NordVPN's Cyber Monday Deal offers huge savings

Nord's Cyber Monday VPN deal offers great value, and if you're in the market for a VPN it's certainly worth making the most of this offer. Plus, even at full price Nord isn't too pricey, so now's the time to sign up if you haven't already.

View Deal

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

It's not often ExpressVPN doesn't top one of our guides, but when it comes to deals we've got to be honest and say that it just doesn't do sales like the rest – probably because the team knows perfectly well that it's worth the asking price.

However, if you want to sign up to the best of the best, doing so through Tom's Guide will bag you a tasty three months free. And, even better, this saving is available all year round, so there's no rush to sign up in the next couple of days.

So how can Express get away with not offering huge price cuts like other providers? Well, it's down to the product and support you get. The apps are near-flawless, you'll get over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, every one of which is optimized for torrenting, and you'll be able to stream on pretty much any site, anywhere.

All that alongside excellent, proven security and privacy features makes ExpressVPN well worth the full price, and the three months free is just a sweetener.

Deal ends: no set date

Even the best VPN on the market offers some discounts

If you sign up to a 12-month plan with ExpressVPN, you can claim three free months through Tom's Guide. And, even if this doesn't make Express the very cheapest option on this list, there's still no argument over whether it's the best.

View Deal

(Image credit: IPVanish)

US-based IPVanish is one of the best-established providers on the market right now, and one of the few things we can complain about is the fact that at full price, it's a little expensive.

However, the current sale is offering huge savings – 76% off to be precise. That means IPVanish is now charging just $2.91 a month on the year-long plan, which works out at just $34.99 overall.

Seeing as this is a 'Cyber Month' deal, we reckon it'll be hanging around until December, but almost certainly not for long after. So, if you want to get protected in preparation for the holidays, this one's a great deal – and did we forget to mention the free 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud storage that's worth $9.99 alone?

Deal ends: likely December 1

One year for $2.91/mo plus FREE cloud storage

This IPVanish Cyber Monday deal is just straight-up good value. The long plan is as cheap as almost anything, and you also get 250GB of secure cloud storage free. Need we say any more?View Deal

Surfshark is one of our favorite providers right now, and offers a great combination of value and functionality.

At just $2.49 a month, it's incredible value, and at full price it has only recently been bested by CyberGhost's price cut – but until the end of Cyber Monday, it's managed to trim a few cents off that asking price by offering three months free. Now it works out at $2.21 a month, and is seriously great value.

While it doesn't offer quite as many features as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, Surfshark is a genuine do-it-all VPN. Want to stream overseas content? No probs. Torrenting? Of course! You'll even get some nifty features like Double Hop to increase your privacy, and for a small additional fee you can also get Surfshark to inform you if your email is leaked onto online databases.

So, if you want one of the best bargain VPNs that functions as well a premium service, Surfshark is a safe bet.

Deal ends: 27 November

Just $2.49 a month for a truly premium VPN

It wouldn't be an article about deals on VPNs without Surfshark. As always, it's one of the very cheapest available, but the reason we love it so much is because it outperforms plenty of its more expensive rivals. At $2.49 a month, it's unmissable.

View Deal

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

Although it's held a spot as one of the best cheap VPN services for quite some time, CyberGhost looks set to win the race to the bottom in terms of VPN pricing. With a freshly slashed price of just $2.25 a month on a three-year plan, it's even cheaper than perennial the bargain option Surfshark – albeit with a longer commitment.

We saw this price drop almost a month ago, with no apparent reasoning. The 'Hallowe'en deal' has been and gone, which offered the same price, and now it's a Cyber Monday VPN deal – but the admittedly excellent price is still the same, and that ticking clock is still at 11 hours...

While we can't defend this arguably shady buyer-pressurising technique, what we can say is that this is a seriously tempting VPN Cyber Monday deal – and if you want three years of VPN cover for as cheap as possible, CyberGhost looks to be the best way to get it.

Deal ends: It could be a month, it could be a day (but don't count on it)

Three years of cover + three months free just $2.25/mo

This CyberGhost deal offers incredible value, and if you're looking for a cheap Cyber Monday VPN deal, this could be the one for you. CyberGhost isn't quite as great as Express or Nord, or as a cheap as PureVPN, but at this price it's hard to say no.

View Deal

Are VPN Cyber Monday deals worth it? VPN providers often offer sales year round, but in recent years we've seen more dedicated deals cropping up. For example, NordVPN's Cyber Deal can certainly be classed as a Cyber Monday deal, as it's running through November and ends December 1. So, if you're in the market for a VPN, now is one of the best times of year to be setting yourself up with one – you'll almost certainly get more for your money.

What makes a good VPN Cyber Monday deal? As you'd expect, the best of the best are priced accordingly – for example, the unrivalled ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than others at $6.67 a month. However, if you're willing to settle for a less powerful but still perfectly usable VPN, you can save a lot. It's also worth considering how long you want to commit for. PureVPN's five-year deal is incredible value – just $1.19 a month with our exclusive code TECH20 – but some users will baulk at the prospect of committing to half a decade with one provider. The alternative is a deal like IPVanish's, which offers a year for $2.92 a month, or a single month for just $4.49. All the deals on this page are from reputable providers – we wouldn't recommend them if they weren't – so working out how long you want to commit for and how much you can spend is the defining factor.