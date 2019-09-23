Best Water Leak Detectors 2019

One of the biggest issues facing any homeowner is water damage. A burst pipe, malfunctioning hot water heater or leaky appliance can cost you thousands of dollars in repairs. Fortunately, there are now a number of smart devices that can not only detect water leaks, but can also notify you and in some cases, shut off the water automatically, keeping a small problem from becoming a major catastrophe. Here are the best water leak detectors you can buy now.

How we picked

To select our list of the best water and leak detectors, we included two kinds of devices: Those that could only detect leaks, and those that could detect leaks and also shut off your water supply. To come up with our picks, we looked at reviews from such sites as Wirecutter , Reviewed.com and Safety.com , as well as customer ratings on Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's, among others.

Phyn is launching a new water leak detector that offers many of the features of the original, but doesn't need to be installed by a plumber. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant ($299) can attach to any faucet in your home, and let you know of leaks and water use. However, unlike the Phyn Plus, it cannot turn off your water automatically. The Phyn is available for preorder , and will ship at the end of September.

, and will ship at the end of September. Buoy, a smart water leak detector and shutoff valve, was acquired by Resideo, the parent company of Honeywell smart-home devices. As Resideo is integrating Buoy, it has temporarily taken the Buoy off the market.

Moen is introducing a battery backup for its Flo by Moen device; the Battery Backup ($249) will offer up to three days of backup power in case of a blackout or other disruption in your electrical service.

A good sensor for SmartThings users

1. Samsung SmartThings Water Leak Sensor

Size: 2.3 x 1.7 x 0.8 inches | Shutoff Valve: No | Plumber Required for Installation: No | Wireless Connection: Zigbee | Battery Backup: Yes | Works With: SmartThings

Inexpensive

Integrates with other smart home devices

Requires Samsung SmartThings hub

Uses nonstandard battery

At around $20, Samsung's leak detector is inexpensive (so you don't have to spend a lot to put them all around your house), but the device requires the Samsung SmartThings Hub ($69) to work. Contacts on both the bottom and the top of the sensor can detect both pooling water as well as drips from above.

It doesn't have an alarm of its own, but because it integrates with Samsung's ecosystem, you can link it to a lot of other smart-home devices, including lights, alarms and more.

What consumers say:

On Amazon, the SmartThings Water Leak Sensor is grouped with other sensors from Samsung, which collectively have a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars from more than 1,200 reviewers. While many said the leak detector worked well, others had issues with it losing connectivity to the SmartThings Hub.

Dual sensors, loud alarm

2. iHome Wi-Fi Dual Leak Sensor

Size: 3.1 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches | Shutoff Valve: No | Plumber Required for Installation: No | Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery Backup: Yes | Works With: IFTTT

iHome's detector connects directly to your Wi-Fi — no bridge needed — and has two sensors, so you can monitor for leaks in separate locations. If there's a leak, it sends your phone push notifications and sound a 100-dB alarm. You can also link it to other iHome smart-home devices (such as its smart plugs) to trigger other actions.

What reviewers say:

Wirecutter named the iHome its favorite water leak detector. "The dual-sensor design of the iSB02 makes it more versatile than other models and also allows you to place the main unit higher off your floor if you're worried about the possibility of deep water," said the reviewer.

The iSB02 hasn't received as positive reviews from consumers as it has from reviewers. On Amazon, it has just 72 reviews , with an average rating of 2.5 stars. Most of the problems that users reported was with connecting the device to Wi-Fi. "Even then the connection step is hit or miss. Some devices connected from first try some after 10 and several resets," wrote one person.

Built-in alarm sounds when it gets wet

3. Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector

Size: 3.1 x 3.1 x 0.8 inches | Shutoff Valve: No | Plumber Required for Installation: No | Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery Backup: Yes | Works With: Alexa

Many pipes will burst when the water trapped inside them freezes and expands. That's why, in addition to water leaks, Honeywell's sensor can also detect temperature changes and humidity, and send you an alert when things get too cold. The Lyric sensor runs on two AA batteries, which are rated to last up to three years. It includes a 4-foot cable, the entire length of which can detect leaks.

When the Lyric Freeze detects a leak, it sends an alert to your phone and emits a 100-dB alarm. It also connects directly to your Wi-Fi — no hub needed. Honeywell's Lyric products also work with a wide range of smart-home systems.

What consumers say:

The Lyric Wi-Fi Water & Freeze Detector has been reviewed more than 300 times on Amazon , and has an average rating of 3.6 stars. The biggest issues were Wi-Fi connectivity, and that in an emergency, it sends only an email, and not a text message or some other alert.

This shutoff valve also offers extended insurance coverage

4. Flo by Moen

Size: For 3/4-inch lines: 5.9 x 5.8 x 2.6 inches/ For 1.25-inch lines: 7.7 x 7 x 3.4 inches | Shutoff Valve: Yes | Plumber Required for Installation: Yes | Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery Backup: No | Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Control4

Will cover insurance deductible (with subscription)

Compatible with 3/4- and 1.25-inch water lines

Requires subscription to use all features

Requires professional installation

The Flo monitors your water flow, pressure and temperature, and its app shows you how much water you're using per day. It also tells you what's using water, and it runs daily tests to determine if there's a water leak. If a major leak is detected, it automatically shuts off the water.

If you opt for the FloProtect service ($5/month), you can view how much each individual faucet, shower and appliance is using, and get monitoring and live-chat support. FloProtect will also send your insurance company a letter (potentially lowering your premium) and will cover the cost of your deductible if there's water damage.

Customers can purchase an optional battery backup ($249), which will provide up to three days of protection if power gets shut off.

What consumers say:

While it has only 60 reviews on Home Depot, the Flo has an average rating of 4.6 (out of 5) stars. One customer wrote , "After installing the Moen Smart Home Water Monitor I found that our irrigation system was wasting a lot of water and after finding the leaks we now save over 300 gallons of water a month."

Deep analysis of all your water use, plus a shutoff valve

5. Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant

Size: 8.4 x 5.6 x 3 inches | Shutoff Valve: Yes | Plumber Required for Installation: Yes | Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery Backup: No | Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Can shut off water

Monitors water use

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Expensive

No battery backup

Phyn's sleek smart-water assistant has a series of blue LEDs along one edge that give the illusion of flowing water. Inside the device is a water-flow sensor, as well as some interesting algorithms that can detect leaks throughout your house based on water pressure. It can even tell the difference between a toilet flushing and a drip from a faucet, and give you insights into how much water you're using. So, you don't need to install remote sensors throughout your house. If there's a leak, the Phyn Plus automatically turns off the flow of water.

The Phyn Plus can be installed indoors or outdoors, and works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. Unlike the Flo by Moen, there are no additional subscription fees. However, it has to be plugged in to work, and there's no battery backup.

What reviewers say:

As the Phyn is only available for sale through the company's site, there aren't many customer reviews online. Techhive gave the Phyn Plus 4 out of 5 stars , and preferred it slightly to the Flo. "Phyn’s algorithms seem more sophisticated, its app is more elegant, and the company won't make you pay for a subscription to get the full use of the product," reviewer Michael Brown said.

Do-it-yourself installation

6. Guardian Leak Prevention Kit

Size: 8 x 6.3 x 3.5 inches | Shutoff Valve: Yes | Plumber Required for Installation: Optional | Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery Backup: Yes | Works With: n/a

Doesn't require plumber for installation

Works offline

Battery backup

Doesn't monitor water usage

Doesn't work with smart-home systems

Finicky app

Unlike other water shutoff valves, which require a plumber to install, the Guardian Leak Protection Kit sits on your water line and turns the shutoff handle already on your line. That means you don't need to call in a plumber to cut your water line and install it. It's compatible with quarter-turn metal ball valves from 0.5 to 1 inches in size.

The Guardian comes with three wireless water sensors, which you place in the areas that are most likely to leak, such as under your sink or by your water heater (they have a 1,000-foot range). Additional sensors are $49 each. It also performs periodic tests to ensure the device is in working order, and an optional battery backup ($29) will keep it running for 12 hours if your power goes out. Unlike the Flo and Phyn devices, though, it doesn't monitor water usage, and it doesn't work with any other smart-home systems.

What consumers say:

The Guardian has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Home Depot . Most praised the hardware, but several noted that the app needed work. "Phone app crashed periodically during WiFi configuration and subsequently as EACH leak detector was added to the system. It's obvious that the Guardian iOS application is clearly unstable," wrote one customer.

Works with lots of smart-home systems

7. Leaksmart Cut-in Valve Water Detection Starter Kit

Size: 7.1 x 7.1 x 6.4 inches | Shutoff Valve: Yes | Plumber Required for Installation: Yes | Wireless Connection: Zigbee | Battery Backup: Yes | Works With: Google Nest, Wink, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Control 4 and SmartThings

Works with a lot of smart-home systems

Battery backup

Hub required

Doesn't monitor water usage

Leaksmart makes several smart water shut off valves. Its least expensive is the cut-in water valve detection kit. However, it requires a plumber to install, which negates the cost savings. The Leaksmart connects wirelessly to remote water detectors (one is included with the kit; additional sensors cost $69 ).

The Leaksmart valve connects via Zigbee to a Leaksmart Hub (included in the starter kit), which allows you to monitor and control the valve remotely from your smartphone. Leaksmart's third-generation hub also integrates with Google Nest, Wink, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Control 4 and SmartThings.

While you can purchase the Leaksmart through online retailers, the company recommends you purchase it through a licensed plumber . Leaksmart also makes a Snap-on Valve Controller, which doesn't require you to cut into your water pipe. However, it's only available as a kit for $795 .

What consumers and reviewers say:

Cnet reviewed the Leaksmart in 2017 , and gave it 3 out of 5 stars, noting it worked well, but was expensive for what it offered.

On Amazon, the Leaksmart has been only reviewed 24 times, but it has an average rating of 4.1 stars. One person wrote, "Since this supports Zigbee, I set it up with my Samsung SmartThings hub, rather than purchasing the hub from LeakSmart. I also bought 3 Samsung SmartThings leak detectors. Pairing with the hub was extremely easy - just hit auto-detect and it popped right up."

Water Leak Detectors: Quick Buying Tips

Water leak detectors fall generally into two categories: those which can shut off your water, and those that can’t. The latter are generally inexpensive — less than $100 — and will send an alert to your smartphone when they sense water. However, it's then up to you to turn off your water, which can be a problem if you're not at home. Those that have shutoff controls typically cost upward of $400 and require a plumber to install, but could be worth the investment, as they'll not only help reduce catastrophic damage, but can also help lower your monthly insurance bill.

Regardless of the type of water leak detector you purchase, here are a few things you need to consider before you buy.