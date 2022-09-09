iPhone 14 pre-orders in Australia — date, prices and how to get yours

Good news everyone – iPhone 14 pre-orders are now officially open in Australia, meaning you can now secure Apple's latest flagship handset for yourself. In case you missed its announcement at the recent Apple event, the new iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and will start at AU$1,399. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and will start at AU$1,579.

For fans of Apple's pro models, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were also announced at the recent keynote. Both phones will feature Apple's new A16 chip, 48-megapixel main cameras, and always-on displays. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at AU$1,749, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at AU$1,899.

Pre-orders for Apple's iPhone 14 range are now open, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available for pre-order from October 7.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: cost

iPhone 14 128GB AU$1,399 256GB AU$1,579 512GB AU$1,899 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB AU$1,579 256GB AU$1,749 512GB AU$2,099 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB AU$1,899 256GB AU$1,899 512GB AU$2,249 1TB AU$2,599 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB AU$1,899 256GB AU$2,099 512GB AU$2,419 1TB AU$2,769

iPhone 14 pre-order offers

As expected, all the major Aussie carriers have their own iPhone 14 pre-order offers. It seems the big draw this year comes in the form of trade-in value, with most telcos and retailers offering excellent bonuses for customers who opt to go with them. Here's what the major players are offering in terms of pre-order incentives.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$1,000 in trade-in value @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

If you've got a relatively recent flagship handset you're willing to trade in, this offer from Telstra might be for you. The telco giant is offering up to AU$1,000 in bill credit to those who trade up from an eligible phone to any device in the iPhone 14 range. Additionally, customers will get AU$150 bonus credit on top of their phone's trade in value. Sounds pretty good to us! Better hurry though, as the offer ends on October 15, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$1,300 in trade-in value @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Not to be outdone by Telstra, Vodafone is kicking things up a notch by offering up to AU$1,300 in trade-in value for last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB), so long as it's in good working order. Customers trading in an iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) can receive up to AU$1,170 in trade-in credit, while iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) owners who trade up can receive up to AU$1,050 in trade-in credit. The catch? You'll have to stay connected to a Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. Offer available until October 9, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$840 in trade-in value @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Should you choose to go straight to the source and pre-order the iPhone 14 from Apple, you can earn up to AU$840 of trade-in value towards the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max when activated with select carriers. Presumably, you will need an eligible high-end Apple flagship to trade towards it.

(opens in new tab) Promo Plan with 500GB for AU$69 per month @ Optus (opens in new tab)

Those who choose to pre-order the iPhone 14 at Optus will get access to the Plus Promo Plan with 500GB data for just AU$69 a month for the first 12 months, after which the price will revert reverts back to AU$89 a month. That plans also includes Upgrade & Protect (usually priced at AU$15 a month), essentially netting you AU$540 of added value. This lets you upgrade your phone at no extra cost within the last 12 months of your handset repayments.

Next: These are the iPhone 14 specs based on all the rumours and leaks so far.